Summertime blues

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - We are going to see our last chance of rain, before we climb back up that thermal ladder.

On Tuesday, we’ll start out in the mid to upper 70s and see a high of about 94 with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Things aren’t going to change much from Tuesday to Wednesday, but we could see some more cloud coverage as we anticipate that last chance of rain.

After mid-week, we’ll shoot back up to those upper 90s and possibly even see some triple digits by the end of the week.

On Thursday, we’ll hit a high of 96, then 98 on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

By Monday, we are expecting to reach up to a high of 99 degrees, closing in on that hundred-degree mark.

Overall, looks like we are starting to get back to our normal mid-July temperatures.

