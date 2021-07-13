Advertisement

UISD offering uniform vouchers to qualifying parents

(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -With the start of the school year almost a month away, UISD is lending parents a helping hand when it comes to back to school supplies specially uniforms.

Starting on Tuesday, July 13 the school district will be offering uniform vouchers to parents who qualify.

In order to apply for the program, parents must have completed their child’s online registration, then bring a picture ID, tax return, W-2 forms or any other documents that verify monthly income.

Parents can stop by the Student Activity Complex on Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information on these services you can call UISD at 956-473-6349.

