LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Although the boil water notice has been lifted, a bottled water distribution is set to happen on Wednesday.

The Laredo Regional Food Bank will begin handing out water for those in need at 8 a.m.

The distribution will happen at 2802 Anna Avenue until supplies last.

There is a limit of 2 cases per family.

