Border Patrol advising community to watch out for suspicious activity

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents are advising the community to be on the lookout for suspicious activity, specially pertaining to human smuggling.

The agency says, recent failed smuggling attempts involve vehicles that look like standard service vehicles but can be spotted if carefully examined.

Pictures show how undocumented immigrants are packed into compartments that are not meant to hold people.

Criminal organizations smuggling people through small compartments and inhuman conditions to carry out their illegal activity.

If you see anything suspicious, Border Patrol urges you to call them at 1-800-343-1994.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.