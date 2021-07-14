Advertisement

Border Patrol advising community to watch out for suspicious activity

Agents advising community to watch out for human smuggling
Agents advising community to watch out for human smuggling(Border Patrol)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents are advising the community to be on the lookout for suspicious activity, specially pertaining to human smuggling.

The agency says, recent failed smuggling attempts involve vehicles that look like standard service vehicles but can be spotted if carefully examined.

Pictures show how undocumented immigrants are packed into compartments that are not meant to hold people.

Criminal organizations smuggling people through small compartments and inhuman conditions to carry out their illegal activity.

If you see anything suspicious, Border Patrol urges you to call them at 1-800-343-1994.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

26-year-old Joseph Steven Carrizales and 27-year-old Myriam Camarillo
Authorities still searching for man accused of tampering with evidence
Briana Cantu
Woman arrested after being found unresponsive
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
Water boil notice
UPDATE: Senator Zaffirini says boil water notice lifted
City manager demands accountability: what went wrong?
What went wrong and how it could have been avoided

Latest News

Winter freeze
State officials add 59 fatalities to winter freeze death toll
File photo: Winter Freeze of 2021
State officials add 59 fatalities to winter freeze death toll
Carlos Alfredo Rodriguez-Ruiz.
Man wanted in connection to city’s fifth homicide
UniTrade Stadium
Pitch, Hit and Run competition to be held at UniTrade Stadium