Chicken nugget war may be coming soon

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - We might be seeing a chicken nugget war in our future.

Popeyes is adding nuggets to the menu after the popularity of its chicken sandwich.

The item is essentially a smaller, bun-less version of the sandwich as it uses the same fried chicken breaded in buttermilk.

Popeyes started the so-called “”Chicken Sandwich Wars” in 2019 when it first introduced its new chicken sandwich.

The item sold out in less than two weeks and encouraged other fast food chains to add or update their own chicken sandwiches.

Right now, some restaurants are facing supply issues because of a chicken shortage.

Popeyes is confident that won’t impact the nugget roll out on July 27th.

