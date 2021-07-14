Advertisement

City council approves credit for water bill

File photo: Running water(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo city council approved to offer a water bill credit to local commercial businesses and residences affected by the recent boil notice.

However, the credit would only apply to water use.

City Manager Robert Eads said sewage and other fees, such as irrigation and state fees, would not qualify for the credit.

Plus, the credit would only apply for the period of time of the boil water notice.

No word yet on how people can request the credit, but businesses are also being asked to submit claims to the city’s risk management office to possibly get reimbursed for unplanned expenses caused by the boil water notice.

