City council approves water bill credit

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Some help will be provided for people effected by the boil water notice.

Laredo city council approved to offer a water bill credit to the public and commercial businesses.

However, the credit would only apply to water use.

City Manager Robert Eads said sewage and other fees such as irrigation and state fees would not qualify for the credit.

Plus, the credit would only apply for the period of time of the boil water notice.

No word yet on how people can request the credit, but businesses are also being asked to submit claims to the city’s risk management office to possibly get reimbursed for unplanned expenses caused by the boil water notice.

