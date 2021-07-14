Advertisement

City council approves water bill credit

By KGNS News
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Some help will be provided for people effected by the boil water notice.

Laredo city council approved to offer a water bill credit to the public and commercial businesses.

However, the credit would only apply to water use.

City Manager Robert Eads said sewage and other fees such as irrigation and state fees would not qualify for the credit.

Plus, the credit would only apply for the period of time of the boil water notice.

No word yet on how people can request the credit, but businesses are also being asked to submit claims to the city’s risk management office to possibly get reimbursed for unplanned expenses caused by the boil water notice.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo: Lake Casa Blanca
Body of missing man found in lake
Briana Cantu
Woman arrested after being found unresponsive
Man hit by train in central Laredo
File photo: Water boil alert
Boil water alert could be lifted by Tuesday
26-year-old Joseph Steven Carrizales and 27-year-old Myriam Camarillo
Authorities still searching for man accused of tampering with evidence

Latest News

Water bill help
Water bill help
Boil water notice lifted
Boil water notice lifted
Representative Richard Raymond
Representative Richard Raymond
Representative Raymond addresses Abbott from Washington
Representative Raymond addresses Abbott from Washington