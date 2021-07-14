Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccine drive causing traffic in Mines Road area

Traffic alert
Traffic alert(WAVE 3 News)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 9:58 AM CDT
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A COVID-19 vaccine drive is causing some traffic congestion in the Mines Road area.

According to the Laredo Police Department, the drive is taking place at the 12000 block of Sara Road.

As a result of the drive, traffic is starting to get congested near Mines Road and the Loop 20 Frontage Road.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area or wait patiently.

