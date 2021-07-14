Explosion of job postings reported

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Staffing firm “PeopleReady” says nearly 5 million jobs have been posted in the last month.

Roughly, one million of them were posted in just the last seven days.

Several jobs saw the percentage of postings increase by triple digits.

Those include food and beverage workers, catering service workers, stockroom associates, and personal grocery shoppers.

