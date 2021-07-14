Advertisement

Health Department wants to help you live healthier

City of Laredo Health Department healthy living
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) -The City Health Department cares about your health which is why it is hosting weekly healthy living classes.

Starting on Wednesday, the health department will hold nutrition classes that will help residents prevent and control their diabetes.

The classes will go over nutrition, portion control, exercise benefits and some of the main risk factors.

The classes will take place at 10 a.m. and then again at 8 p.m.

There is both in-person and virtual attendance available.

For more information on how to register, you can call 956-727-6969.

