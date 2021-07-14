iPhone production looking to ramp up this year

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Apple is reportedly looking to ramp up production of the iPhone this year, anticipating heavy demand as consumers upgrade their phones.

Sources say Apple is asking suppliers to make as many as 90 million iPhones, about 20% more than what they’ve produced in recent years.

The newest version of the iPhone is expected to be unveiled in September.

Apple is betting on 5G wireless to help drive sales.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.