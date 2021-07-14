Advertisement

Join the Laredo Police force today!

File photo: Laredo Police headquarters
File photo: Laredo Police headquarters(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX . (KGNS) -Do you believe you have what it takes to join the police force? Our local police department could be the next career path for you!

The Laredo Police Department is advising residents interested in a career in law enforcement that it is currently hiring.

The police department is taking part in the city’s career expo and potential police officers can apply; however, there is a process to go through.

The first step is to submit an application, create an account online, and then a written exam will be administered on Thursday, August 19th at 9:15 a.m. at the Sames Auto Arena.

