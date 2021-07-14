LAPS Pet of the week: Jim

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A four-legged friend is wanting to find his forever home.

Jim has been at the shelter for four months and isn’t looking to extend his stay.

Cynthia Gutierrez, with the Laredo Animal Protective Society (LAPS), says he is really calm, quiet, and easygoing.

Dogs at the shelter have been fully vetted, have gotten their shots, microchipped, and are looked out for.

LAPS is closed Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday, but are open the rest of the week.

You can also participate in their rallyup fundraiser! It will be a virtual raffle that will happen on September 1st.

The organization is hoping to raise $50,000 to support their efforts.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.