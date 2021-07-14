Advertisement

LAPS Pet of the week: Jim

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A four-legged friend is wanting to find his forever home.

Jim has been at the shelter for four months and isn’t looking to extend his stay.

Cynthia Gutierrez, with the Laredo Animal Protective Society (LAPS), says he is really calm, quiet, and easygoing.

Dogs at the shelter have been fully vetted, have gotten their shots, microchipped, and are looked out for.

LAPS is closed Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday, but are open the rest of the week.

You can also participate in their rallyup fundraiser! It will be a virtual raffle that will happen on September 1st.

The organization is hoping to raise $50,000 to support their efforts.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

26-year-old Joseph Steven Carrizales and 27-year-old Myriam Camarillo
Authorities still searching for man accused of tampering with evidence
Briana Cantu
Woman arrested after being found unresponsive
Water bill credit
City council approves water bill credit
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
Water boil notice
UPDATE: Senator Zaffirini says boil water notice lifted

Latest News

Pet of the Week: Jim
Pet of the Week: Jim
Area Health Education Center
Area Health Education Center promotes vaccination efforts
Area Health Education Center
AHEC Laredo
AHEC
AHEC