Laredo man fears for loved one in Cuba amid protests

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 12:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - There has been rare and historic unrest in Cuba recently.

It started as thousands marched in Havana and elsewhere on the island this past Sunday to protest food shortages and high prices amid the COVID-19 crisis.

The outpouring was one of the biggest anti-government demonstrations in recent memory.

Many young people took part in the afternoon protest in the capital.

Police moved in after several hours and broke up the march when a few protesters threw rocks.

This has a Cuban man living in Laredo concerned for a loved one still living on the island nation.

“They’ve cut internet connections, they’ve cut the phone lines. I’m told there is no food. There’s no medicine in the hospitals. If you go to a hospital, you’re medically put on an IV. For what ever reason, they go with an IV, and from there, god help you.”

Cuba is going through its worst economic crisis in decades, along with a resurgence of COVID-19 cases.

