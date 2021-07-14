Advertisement

LISD inviting students to Jump Start School Year

File photo: LISD students
File photo: LISD students
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The start of the school year is almost a month away, and a local school district is giving students the opportunity to jump start the new school year on the right foot.

Starting on Monday, July 26, LISD will start a two-week Jump Start Program at all of its campuses.

The program will allow students from first grade to 12th grade to get an early introduction to reading, math and or science.

The Jump Start Program is aimed at students who may have had difficulties performing during the 2020-2021 school year, students who did not attend remote learning or paper packet instruction or students who had trouble understanding the material.

During the program, students will be able to take part in instructional hands-on activities focused on reading, social studies, math and science.

For more information on the program, parents are advised to contact their child’s respective school campus.

