Local organizations help find homes for animals in shelter

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In Texas, two types of laws protect animals from cruelty, civil laws and criminal laws, but they are rarely enforced.

Just a few weeks ago, the city was accused of neglecting animals in their care, but volunteers are stepping forward and are excited about a new collaboration.

With issues continuing to plague the city, animal activists were excited to step forward and announce that an official collaboration is taking place.

They were given the green light to assist the Laredo Animal Care Facility in transporting local strays out of town to fosters who are willing to adopt.

“Some of the rescuers from out of state started seeing and noticing that Laredo was being identified as one of the cities in Texas amongst states as one with the major problem where homeless animals and strays are on the streets. So, these organizations from other states became interested in our problem.”

Tony Garcia has no problem expressing her compassion for the animals in Laredo.

For more than five years, she and her army of friends has helped foster and prepare cats and dogs so they can be taken care of elsewhere.

“And then, they come in the middle of the night, and we have to be here and then they’re flown to their rescue destinations,” said Antonieta Garza.

“And it’s basically, we have more animals than we have adopters locally,” said Angie Gonzalez. “So, that’s one of the other problems.”

With more than 250 animals in the city care facility meant to house 185, there’s no room to spare.

The sooner the dogs and cats are able to find fosters, the better.

This collaboration with outside shelters could be the answer the city needs.

The Paws and rescue support team’s work, alongside other rescue teams like R.E.D. (Rescue Every Dog) is bringing hope to those without a voice.

“Me and Angie Ancira, we have a van for the animals, 20 in my van, 20 in her van... 40 dogs,” said Marissa Orelli. “We meet with the people in San Antonio then there is a nice cargo van and take them to Illinois, New Jersey, Washington state, Minnesota... even Canada. So, I volunteer for that, that’s my cause.”

“We’re trying to bring in them more rescues and for some reason it is in the north areas, the eastern and western areas, where animals are scarce or they don’t the stray problem and we need to take advantage and we need to call ourselves lucky, a lucky city, a lucky shelter to be one of the chosen.”

While these types of transports having taken place for several years now, this is the first time the city has officially agreed to a collaboration.

Paws on Board Support Team have been working independently in the city to assist strays for five years now.

