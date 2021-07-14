Macaraoni-and-cheese...ice cream?
The company says to do one thing: give it a chance
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Kraft has come up with an idea you probably never expected and might at first write off.
But they’re asking you to give it a chance: A limited-edition macaroni-and-cheese flavored ice cream
Kraft said in a statement it wanted to combine two iconic comfort foods.
The brand is partnering with Brooklyn-based Van Leeuwen ice cream to produce the creation.
Kraft boasts that the new ice cream has no artificial flavors, preservatives, or dyes.
You can order Kraft macaroni-and-cheese ice cream on Van Leeuwen’s website fore $12 a pint starting today while supplies last.
It’s also available at Van Leeuwen stores nationwide
