Macaraoni-and-cheese...ice cream?

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Kraft has come up with an idea you probably never expected and might at first write off.

But they’re asking you to give it a chance: A limited-edition macaroni-and-cheese flavored ice cream

Kraft said in a statement it wanted to combine two iconic comfort foods.

The brand is partnering with Brooklyn-based Van Leeuwen ice cream to produce the creation.

Kraft boasts that the new ice cream has no artificial flavors, preservatives, or dyes.

You can order Kraft macaroni-and-cheese ice cream on Van Leeuwen’s website fore $12 a pint starting today while supplies last.

It’s also available at Van Leeuwen stores nationwide

