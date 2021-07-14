Advertisement

Man arrested in shooting of 6 outside Detroit banquet hall

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Police say a man suspected in a drive-by shooting that left one dead and five others wounded at an unlicensed Detroit banquet hall has been arrested at a hospital where he was attempting to get treatment for a gunshot wound.

Detroit 2nd Deputy Police Chief Rudy Harper says Wednesday that staff at the suburban hospital a few miles from the Chalmers Banquet Hall contacted police after the 30-year-old man checked in Tuesday.

He was arrested not long after interim Detroit Police Chief James White told reporters Tuesday afternoon they had identified a suspect who opened fire from a vehicle about 2 a.m. at people outside the banquet hall on the city’s east side.

At least one person outside the building returned fire at the vehicle.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

26-year-old Joseph Steven Carrizales and 27-year-old Myriam Camarillo
Authorities still searching for man accused of tampering with evidence
Briana Cantu
Woman arrested after being found unresponsive
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
Water boil notice
UPDATE: Senator Zaffirini says boil water notice lifted
City manager demands accountability: what went wrong?
What went wrong and how it could have been avoided

Latest News

FILE - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, right, testifies before the Senate Banking...
Powell says inflation, though elevated, will likely moderate
One person is dead after shooting at a Detroit banquet hall Tuesday morning. (Source: WXYZ via...
Victims in Detroit shooting were targeted, police say
Agents advising community to watch out for human smuggling
Border Patrol advising community to watch out for suspicious activity
Pope Francis waves to the crowd as he arrives to recite the Angelus noon prayer from the window...
Pope Francis returns to Vatican 10 days after surgery