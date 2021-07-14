Advertisement

Man wanted in connection to city’s fifth homicide

Carlos Alfredo Rodriguez-Ruiz.
Carlos Alfredo Rodriguez-Ruiz.(Laredo Police Department)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Authorities are continuing to search for the person accused of killing a man outside of an adult business.

The incident happened last month on June 14th when Laredo Police were called out to Aladdin’s Dream Boutique & Gentlemen’s Club.

According to police, an altercation broke out in the parking lot between two men which escalated into an alleged shooting.

The victim was identified as 25-year-old Juan Camilo Cortinas.

Laredo Police are still looking for the person of interest known as Carlos Alfredo Rodriguez-Ruiz.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

26-year-old Joseph Steven Carrizales and 27-year-old Myriam Camarillo
Authorities still searching for man accused of tampering with evidence
Briana Cantu
Woman arrested after being found unresponsive
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
Water boil notice
UPDATE: Senator Zaffirini says boil water notice lifted
City manager demands accountability: what went wrong?
What went wrong and how it could have been avoided

Latest News

Agents advising community to watch out for human smuggling
Border Patrol advising community to watch out for suspicious activity
Winter freeze
State officials add 59 fatalities to winter freeze death toll
File photo: Winter Freeze of 2021
State officials add 59 fatalities to winter freeze death toll
UniTrade Stadium
Pitch, Hit and Run competition to be held at UniTrade Stadium