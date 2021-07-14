Man wanted in connection to city’s fifth homicide
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Authorities are continuing to search for the person accused of killing a man outside of an adult business.
The incident happened last month on June 14th when Laredo Police were called out to Aladdin’s Dream Boutique & Gentlemen’s Club.
According to police, an altercation broke out in the parking lot between two men which escalated into an alleged shooting.
The victim was identified as 25-year-old Juan Camilo Cortinas.
Laredo Police are still looking for the person of interest known as Carlos Alfredo Rodriguez-Ruiz.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.
All calls will remain anonymous.
