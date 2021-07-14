Man wanted in connection to city’s fifth homicide

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Authorities are continuing to search for the person accused of killing a man outside of an adult business.

The incident happened last month on June 14th when Laredo Police were called out to Aladdin’s Dream Boutique & Gentlemen’s Club.

According to police, an altercation broke out in the parking lot between two men which escalated into an alleged shooting.

The victim was identified as 25-year-old Juan Camilo Cortinas.

Laredo Police are still looking for the person of interest known as Carlos Alfredo Rodriguez-Ruiz.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.