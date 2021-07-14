Advertisement

New cadet class inducted at Laredo Fire Department

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 2:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The fire department is passing off the torch as it welcomes its new class of hopeful prospects.

All 35 cadets officially embarked in what fire officials say is not a job, but a career.

The academy will begin to train the cadets in all they need to know, a process which may take a while to get them fully prepared.

“They start off with the fire training in which they become structure firefighters and they become certified by the state of Texas,” said Ricardo Oliva, Jr. “After the fire portion of it, they’ll go into the EMS portion of the fire academy in which they learn the EMT basics and become EMT paramedics. Total training time is 19 months.”

The 35 cadets that make up this year’s class are out of the 1,200 who took the entrance exam.

