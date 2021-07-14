Pitch, Hit and Run competition to be held at UniTrade Stadium

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Little leaguers are invited to pitch some heat during a special competition.

On Wednesday morning, UniTrade will host a Pitch Hit & Run presented by the MLB Network.

The competition is a grassroots program that is designed to provide youngsters the chance to compete free of charge in baseball and in softball.

Boys and girls ages seven and up will have a chance to advance through three levels of competition including Team Championships and the Finals during the World Series.

All participants are advised to register online at PitchHitRun.com

