Pitch, Hit and Run competition to be held at UniTrade Stadium

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 7:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Little leaguers are invited to pitch some heat during a special competition.

On Wednesday morning, UniTrade will host a Pitch Hit & Run presented by the MLB Network.

The competition is a grassroots program that is designed to provide youngsters the chance to compete free of charge in baseball and in softball.

Boys and girls ages seven and up will have a chance to advance through three levels of competition including Team Championships and the Finals during the World Series.

All participants are advised to register online at PitchHitRun.com

