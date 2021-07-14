Rains a lot this time of year

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - We didn’t think we were going to see showers Tuesday night but Mother Nature proved us wrong!

Those chances of rain will continue to increase on Wednesday from 20 to 30 percent as we head into the evening hours.

We’ll start our hump day in the upper 70s and see a high of about 93 degrees.

Enjoy these low 90s while they last because it’s going to get pretty heated this weekend.

On Thursday, expect a cloudy overcast day at 96 degrees and then on Friday we’ll shoot up to a high of 98 degrees.

Things will stay in the upper 90s on Saturday and those chances of rain could make a comeback.

Now we’ll continue to fluctuate between the mid-90s and upper 90s.

As we head into next week, prepare for another chance of rain yet again!

