Representative Raymond addresses Abbott from Washington

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Protecting voter’s rights is the reason why one of our local state representatives joined his other colleagues in leaving Texas.

District 42 Representative Richard Pena Raymond spoke to KGNS from Washington, D.C.

Raymond says before making the decision, he attempted to talk to his Republican colleagues to share his concerns of the new voting bill.

He says the problem with Texas isn’t voter irregularities, but the lack of people who head out to the polls to vote.

This is what Representative Raymond said about Governor Abbott’s threat to arrest Democrats who left Texas to block the voting restriction.

“With all due respect, I worked with Governor Abbott on many things but all you got to do is have a set of eyes to see what Governor Abbott is doing now is auditioning to be Donald Trump’s running mate in two years. That’s what he’s auditioning for- he is going to act like Donald Trump. It’s unfortunate. I have tried to be as patient as possible. When you come into this building and you’re reminded of all the Donald Trump supporters that attacked this Capitol and Capitol police. Now that Governor Abbott wants to team up with him, it’s disappointing but that’s what he’s doing. He’s trying to say what can I do to impress Donald Trump? What can Governor Abbott do to impress Donald Trump? I guess he thinks building a wall with state dollars instead of trying to make sure we don’t have 700 people freeze to death in state of Texas, instead he wants to use money to build a wall in the state of Texas. Instead of trying to give retired teachers and active teachers a pay raise which I have actively fought for so hard. He wants to build a wall in the state of Texas. Instead of trying to cut property taxes, which I have championed for many years, I have proposed to cut billions in property taxes instead of doing that he wants to use the money to build a wall. He’s auditioning for Donald Trump, that’s unfortunate for the people of Texas.”

Governor Greg Abbott has already announced he plans on having the state reps who left the state arrested when they return.

Representative Raymond says he will meet with members of Congress, U.S. senate, and Vice President Harris on the matter.

