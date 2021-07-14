Advertisement

State officials add 59 fatalities to winter freeze death toll

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -State officials have added 59 deaths to the toll from the February cold wave and the ensuing collapse of the Texas electrical power grid.

The fatalities newly tallied by the Texas Department of State Health Services boost the toll from 151 to 210 deaths, most from exposure to the sometimes-subzero temperatures.

The county with the highest death toll was Harris, where Houston is situated, with 43 deaths.

Travis County, where Austin holds most of its population, had 28 deaths; meanwhile Dallas County reported 20 deaths.

The death toll is a far cry from the initial March 15 report of 57 deaths.

