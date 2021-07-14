Van on fire reported outside of H-E-B

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A car fire is reported outside of a local H-E-B.

Laredo Fire Department crews responded to the 1500 block of Guadalupe to find a red van burning.

According to the owner, they had been having mechanical issues with the vehicle before the incident.

While driving, the owner noticed smoke coming from the engine and parked it in open area away from other vehicles.

Firefighters managed to put out the flames without injury.

