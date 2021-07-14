Advertisement

Van on fire reported outside of H-E-B

By Natalie Reed
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A car fire is reported outside of a local H-E-B.

Laredo Fire Department crews responded to the 1500 block of Guadalupe to find a red van burning.

According to the owner, they had been having mechanical issues with the vehicle before the incident.

While driving, the owner noticed smoke coming from the engine and parked it in open area away from other vehicles.

Firefighters managed to put out the flames without injury.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

26-year-old Joseph Steven Carrizales and 27-year-old Myriam Camarillo
Authorities still searching for man accused of tampering with evidence
Briana Cantu
Woman arrested after being found unresponsive
Water bill credit
City council approves water bill credit
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
Water boil notice
UPDATE: Senator Zaffirini says boil water notice lifted

Latest News

File photo: Water distribution
Local food bank to hold water distribution
Van on fire
Jose Salvador Tellez
Webb County elections administrator resigns
File photo: Running water
City council approves credit for water bill