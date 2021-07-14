Webb County elections administrator resigns

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The current Webb County elections administrator is resigning.

Jose Salvador Tellez is proud of his achievements in the office, like getting funding to modern the voting equipment.

Tellez thinks it’s a great time to step down after serving in this post for the past three years.

His last day on the job will be October 1st.

“The reason I chose October the first is because I would like the commissioner’s court and the board of elections to coordinate a search that is not done in a rush,” said Tellez. “That’s done slowly that way if need be, I will be available to whoever their selection is. If they make one before October the first, I’ll be able to assist that person to assimilate and to adjust to the new position if they do hire someone.”

Tellez is gearing up to move onto other affairs that will have to do with immigration and helping undocumented immigrants gain a U.S. citizenship.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.