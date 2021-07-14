Advertisement

Webb County elections administrator resigns

Jose Salvador Tellez
Jose Salvador Tellez(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The current Webb County elections administrator is resigning.

Jose Salvador Tellez is proud of his achievements in the office, like getting funding to modern the voting equipment.

Tellez thinks it’s a great time to step down after serving in this post for the past three years.

His last day on the job will be October 1st.

“The reason I chose October the first is because I would like the commissioner’s court and the board of elections to coordinate a search that is not done in a rush,” said Tellez. “That’s done slowly that way if need be, I will be available to whoever their selection is. If they make one before October the first, I’ll be able to assist that person to assimilate and to adjust to the new position if they do hire someone.”

Tellez is gearing up to move onto other affairs that will have to do with immigration and helping undocumented immigrants gain a U.S. citizenship.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

26-year-old Joseph Steven Carrizales and 27-year-old Myriam Camarillo
Authorities still searching for man accused of tampering with evidence
Briana Cantu
Woman arrested after being found unresponsive
Water bill credit
City council approves water bill credit
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
Water boil notice
UPDATE: Senator Zaffirini says boil water notice lifted

Latest News

File photo: Running water
City council approves credit for water bill
Pet of the Week: Jim
LAPS Pet of the week: Jim
Pet of the Week: Jim
Pet of the Week: Jim
Area Health Education Center
Area Health Education Center promotes vaccination efforts