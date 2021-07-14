Advertisement

Woman faces 11 count indictment for involvement in Vanessa Guillen’s Death

Cecily Aguilar and Vanessa Guillen
Cecily Aguilar and Vanessa Guillen(CNN)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A federal grand jury has indicted Cecily Aguilar for eleven counts related to the cover-up of Army Specialist Vanessa Guillen’s death.

According to Tuesday’s indictment, Aguilar is charged with concealing Guillen’s body to avoid prosecution.

The Army’s Criminal Investigation team says the Fort Hood Soldier was bludgeoned to death by specialist Aaron David Robinson.

The 20-year-old Robinson killed himself last year after being confronted by police.

The implication from the grand jury is that Aguilar was Robinson’s accomplice in Guillen’s disappearance in April 2020.

Attorneys for Aguilar have not responded to a request for comment on the charges.

