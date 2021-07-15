7 Day Forecast

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The air is moist south of a weak wind shift boundary over south central Texas. This is sufficient for scattered showers to form with daytime heating and the west advancing sea breeze. The showers will fade after the heat of the day is lost after sunset. The wind shift line will move futher to our north during Thursday. While the air will still be fairly moist, there are some indications that warmer air aloft will expand eastward above our part of south Texas. This will make it harder for lifted air to be buoyant to form tall rain clouds, and I will take showers out of my forecast. I will watch what evolves in case I need to reconsider. A wave in the upper level wind flow will reach southward from the Mississippi Valley early next week bringing a chance of scattered showers.

I’m expecting partly cloudy and humid tonight, low in the mid 70′s. Partly cloudy Thursday through Monday, high in the high 90′s to near 100. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower Tuesday, a somewhat better chance on Wednesday, high in the high 90′s.

