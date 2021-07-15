Advertisement

Agents arrest several unaccompanied minors

The patch on the uniform of a U.S. Border Patrol officer.
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Border Patrol says this past week, several unaccompanied minors were taken into custody.

On July 9th, Zapata County Sheriff’s Office, notified agents about a human smuggling bust near Highway 16.

Out of 26 undocumented immigrants, four were Guatemalans that were underage.

The next day, agents encountered another group of eight people, one of which was a 17-year-old Honduran National.

Later that afternoon, agents apprehended 13 individuals at a hotel, one of which was another Honduran Teen and on Monday, agents at the I-35 checkpoint encountered another smuggling attempt in which a 12-year-old girl was found.

The agency continues to urge residents to say something if you see something suspicious.

