Agents find undocumented individuals inside grain hopper train

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Agents at the Cotulla Station and DPS found over a dozen individuals inside a grain hopper train.

The discovery was made on July 13 when agents were conducting a train inspection south of Cotulla.

Agents found 17 undocumented immigrants who were attempting to hide between the box cars.

One of the individuals was an undocumented child who was separated from the group for safety reasons.

All were taken into Border Patrol custody for processing.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.