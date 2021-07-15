Back-to-school spending forecast

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Back-to-school spending is forecasted to be way up this year.

New survey results from Deloitte finds spending will be at its highest level in years.

How much? Well, to the tune of $32.5 billion for K-through-12 students.

That’s $612 per student.

In addition, 40% of K-through-12 households are planning to spend more compared to last year on items that include clothing, supplies, computers and electronics.

