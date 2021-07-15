City to proclaim parks and recreation month

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s all about the parks as our city declares July as Parks and Recreation Month.

This morning Mayor Pete Saenz will be signing a proclamation to make it official!

The purpose of the campaign is to raise awareness of the essential services that parks, and recreation centers provide to communities across the U.S. that’s according to the National Recreation and Park Association.

The city is celebrating with the theme, “Our Park and Recreation Story”.

All month long the city will be highlighting how the community is stronger, more vibrant, and resilient thanks to parks.

That event will take place at 10 a.m. at City Council Chambers and for more information on the movement you can visit www.nrpa.org.

