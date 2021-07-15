City says they are working closely with TCEQ

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Many Laredoans felt the flow of information was cut short for too long when it came to the recent water boil notice.

However, officials are now open to questions and concerns.

City Manager Robert Eads says he’s talking to other area cities about how they’ve dealt with similar situations in terms of boil water notices, but in the long run, it’s going to be up to the TCEQ to let us now when the City of Laredo is on the right path.

“They’re telling us, we’re here to testify- they’re testing, they’re verifying the conditions and that it’s clear for us to move forward,” said Eads. “What’s going to continue on is that a full investigations will happen and that we have the help we need. I think it will help all of us. I think it will help with confidence to our citizens, our council, our staff.... That we are doing the right thing for checks and balances.”

Checks and balances have been anticipated in the quality of the city’s drinking water.

Eads insists the city is working closely with the TECQ to ensure that what we can consume coming from the tap is not going to harm us in any way.

”Not to be antagonistic, but are there any other employees being held accountable that could possibly be departing? I’m not going to get into personnel questions, but what I will tell you is that I too am waiting for the TCEQ investigation that recommends as city managers go how to get a third party investigation at times as well.”

“It’s not an instant reaction,” said Utilities Director Arturo Garcia. “It was to start with the nitropruside of the bacteria existing there and it needs to sit there and starve it and eliminate in our system. That way, we don’t have that risk of something happening cause the chemical sitting there needs to disinfect for a certain time.”

“There are two water plants here in the City of Laredo that provide water for people living in the gateway city. They’re on both sides of Saunders. One in the north where they provide about 15 million gallons a day, but here in the south we’re looking at a much larger population, 35 million gallons of water are being provided everyday and this where the problem originated.”

“Anything can happen, but we are doing everything we can to make sure it doesn’t happen again,” said Jose “Wicho” Tijerina. “I assure you that the guys are working hard and hopefully, never say never, but we are on top of the problem.”

Eads remains optimistic we are heading in the right direction.

“Today, on the ground, we have some changes already that we think can get us where we need to be, but I want to solve this this problem once and for all. We need to resolve this problem... and not for next month, not next year.... The next 15 years, but it’s going to take a team effort and we’ll await the report from TCEQ.”

Laredo city council approved to offer a water bill credit to local commercial businesses and residences.

However, the credit would only apply to water use.

The city manager says sewage and other fees, such as irrigation and state fees, would not qualify for the credit.

The city says the credit should be automatic, but if you questions about your bill you’re suggest to call the Water Utilities Department at 727-6402.

