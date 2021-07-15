County official provides summer fun to community kids

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -After over a year of being under COVID-19 restrictions, county officials are now able to provide fun activities to families during the summer.

County Commissioner Jesse Gonzalez held a week full of educational adventures for the children of Precinct One.

Commissioner Gonzalez has planned several activities for the kids including, swimming, horseback riding, fishing archery and bowling.

The commissioner says he is glad to hold these types of activities again in a safe manner.

The fun continues on Thursday, the commissioner will be out at the Peter Piper Pizza at noon on Highway 83 and then on Friday they will be at a ranch at 133 Gomez from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

