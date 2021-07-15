Advertisement

County official provides summer fun to community kids

County official provides summer fun
County official provides summer fun(Webb County)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -After over a year of being under COVID-19 restrictions, county officials are now able to provide fun activities to families during the summer.

County Commissioner Jesse Gonzalez held a week full of educational adventures for the children of Precinct One.

Commissioner Gonzalez has planned several activities for the kids including, swimming, horseback riding, fishing archery and bowling.

The commissioner says he is glad to hold these types of activities again in a safe manner.

The fun continues on Thursday, the commissioner will be out at the Peter Piper Pizza at noon on Highway 83 and then on Friday they will be at a ranch at 133 Gomez from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Water bill credit
City council approves water bill credit
Carlos Alfredo Rodriguez-Ruiz.
Man wanted in connection to city’s fifth homicide
Van on fire reported outside of H-E-B
Van on fire reported outside of H-E-B
Agents advising community to watch out for human smuggling
Border Patrol advising community to watch out for suspicious activity
Cecily Aguilar and Vanessa Guillen
Woman faces 11 count indictment for involvement in Vanessa Guillen’s Death

Latest News

The patch on the uniform of a U.S. Border Patrol officer.
Agents arrest several unaccompanied minors
Agents find undocumented immigrants inside train
Agents find undocumented individuals inside grain hopper train
File photo: Martin High School
Martin High School Band to hold freshman orientation
Enjoy a splash and a show
Families invited to enjoy a splash and a show!