Advertisement

Cuban government lifts restrictions

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Cuban government is lifting customs restrictions on food, medicine and hygiene products.

Wednesday’s announcement comes three days after mass protests erupted across the island, driven in part by chronic shortages in stores.

The new measure will stay in place for the rest of the year.

Cuba’s president has called protesters criminals.

But he has also said the government needs to do more outreach and improve conditions in poor neighborhoods that were rocked by protests.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Water bill credit
City council approves water bill credit
Carlos Alfredo Rodriguez-Ruiz.
Man wanted in connection to city’s fifth homicide
Van on fire reported outside of H-E-B
Van on fire reported outside of H-E-B
Agents advising community to watch out for human smuggling
Border Patrol advising community to watch out for suspicious activity
Cecily Aguilar and Vanessa Guillen
Woman faces 11 count indictment for involvement in Vanessa Guillen’s Death

Latest News

Agents apprehend nearly 100 undocumented immigrants
Law enforcement apprehends nearly 100 undocumented immigrants
Nickelodeon Video Game
“Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl” brings back some old characters
Spice company searching for director of tacos
Spice company searching for director of tacos
Tacos
Spice company searching for director of tacos