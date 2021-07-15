Cuban government lifts restrictions

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Cuban government is lifting customs restrictions on food, medicine and hygiene products.

Wednesday’s announcement comes three days after mass protests erupted across the island, driven in part by chronic shortages in stores.

The new measure will stay in place for the rest of the year.

Cuba’s president has called protesters criminals.

But he has also said the government needs to do more outreach and improve conditions in poor neighborhoods that were rocked by protests.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.