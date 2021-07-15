Cuellar holds voting rights press conference with state legislators

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Texas Democrats met with Congressman Henry Cuellar on Wednesday morning to discuss their opposition to Texas’s proposed voting legislation.

Along with seven Texas state senators and representatives, Cuellar vowed to help in their efforts to pass other voting rights bills.

They say they left the state to protect democracy and claim it’s Texas Republicans who are avoiding the real issues.

“This special session is anything but special,” said Representative Armando Martinez. “It’s a suppression session. It’s an attack on our voting rights. What is most important, the very fabric of democracy. That is what our governor and Republicans are doing when there is much more fundamental issues out there for Texas, like fixing our grid, like Medicaid expansion, access to health care, and especially the flooding in the Rio Grande that he has not addressed. That is what’s important.”

Representative Martinez continued to say that the governor has put politics over people by not focusing on those issues.

