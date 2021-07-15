DHS vaccinating immigrant detainees

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Department of Homeland Security is vaccinating immigrant detainees.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement said Tuesday that they’re speeding up vaccination efforts at detention facilities.

The agency says Homeland Security received an initial allocation of 10,000 J&J vaccine doses and nationwide distribution is underway.

The move comes after three whistle-blowers urged the Biden administration to vaccinate immigrants who are in custody.

ICE detention facilities have been dealing with a growing number of positive cases throughout the pandemic, with nearly 20,000 confirmed cases and nine deaths.

