Advertisement

DHS vaccinating immigrant detainees

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Department of Homeland Security is vaccinating immigrant detainees.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement said Tuesday that they’re speeding up vaccination efforts at detention facilities.

The agency says Homeland Security received an initial allocation of 10,000 J&J vaccine doses and nationwide distribution is underway.

The move comes after three whistle-blowers urged the Biden administration to vaccinate immigrants who are in custody.

ICE detention facilities have been dealing with a growing number of positive cases throughout the pandemic, with nearly 20,000 confirmed cases and nine deaths.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Water bill credit
City council approves water bill credit
Carlos Alfredo Rodriguez-Ruiz.
Man wanted in connection to city’s fifth homicide
Van on fire reported outside of H-E-B
Van on fire reported outside of H-E-B
Agents advising community to watch out for human smuggling
Border Patrol advising community to watch out for suspicious activity
Cecily Aguilar and Vanessa Guillen
Woman faces 11 count indictment for involvement in Vanessa Guillen’s Death

Latest News

FILE - This undated image provided by Blue Origin shows an illustration of the capsule that...
18-year-old joining Blue Origin’s 1st passenger spaceflight
In this Jan. 28, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders in...
Money in the bank: Child tax credit dollars head to parents
WalMart
Walmart adds “Justice” tween brand in time for back-to-school shopping
The LOL face is the most popular emoji on the planet.
LOL face: Most popular emoji on planet
Netflix Video Games
Netflix video games may be coming soon