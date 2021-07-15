Advertisement

El Centro de Laredo Farmers Market happening this weekend

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo’s only certified farmer’s market in town is continuing to provide its virtual market, but is ready to see Laredoans from all over town come enjoy its sweet (and gluten-free!) options.

Curbside delivery has still been an option with its vendors since its reopening in May.

The market meets at Jarvis Plaza every third Saturday of the month from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Parking isn’t even an issue; you can find free parking at the El Metro Transit Center.

Nydia Robles with the El Centro de Laredo Farmers Market

Raquel de Hoyos, from La Bodega del Cuervo, provided some very healthy muffins.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heriberto Cardenas
Most wanted fugitive arrested in Laredo
Water bill credit
City council approves water bill credit
Carlos Alfredo Rodriguez-Ruiz.
Man wanted in connection to city’s fifth homicide
Van on fire reported outside of H-E-B
Van on fire reported outside of H-E-B
Agents advising community to watch out for human smuggling
Border Patrol advising community to watch out for suspicious activity

Latest News

Laredo Farmer's Market
Laredo Farmer's Market
Protestors outside of Fire Department
Protesters form outside of fire department
Laredo health authority speaks on COVID positive migrants
Federal health officials meet to discuss surge in migrant COVID case
Agents apprehend nearly 100 undocumented immigrants
Law enforcement apprehends nearly 100 undocumented immigrants