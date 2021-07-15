El Centro de Laredo Farmers Market happening this weekend

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo’s only certified farmer’s market in town is continuing to provide its virtual market, but is ready to see Laredoans from all over town come enjoy its sweet (and gluten-free!) options.

Curbside delivery has still been an option with its vendors since its reopening in May.

The market meets at Jarvis Plaza every third Saturday of the month from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Parking isn’t even an issue; you can find free parking at the El Metro Transit Center.

Nydia Robles with the El Centro de Laredo Farmers Market

Raquel de Hoyos, from La Bodega del Cuervo, provided some very healthy muffins.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.