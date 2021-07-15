Endless summer stretching on and on

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After a couple of days of rainy and humid conditions, it looks like we’re back to normal summer weather.

On Thursday, we’ll start out warm and muggy in the upper 70s and see a high of about 96 degrees by the afternoon.

Then on Friday, we’ll hit a high of 99 degrees with close to clear and sunny skies.

These high 90 degree temperatures will continue into Saturday and Sunday at 99 and 98 degrees.

Not much is going to change as we start the week.

Then on Tuesday those chances of rain make a comeback as well as the triple digit temperatures.

This will bring temperatures back down to the mid-90s and we’ll see a 40 percent chance of rain on Wednesday.

