Families invited to enjoy a splash and a show!

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The City of Laredo is inviting you to make a splash and enjoy a show for free!

On Thursday afternoon, the city will hold its Splash N Show at the Park where they will be screening the Disney Movie Raya and the Last Dragon.

There will be free popcorn, snow cones, music, and other aqua-related activities for the family to enjoy.

The fun starts at 5:30 p.m. at the Arturo Benavides Memorial Park.

For more information on the event or future movies in the park, you can call 956-729-4600.

