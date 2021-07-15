Families invited to enjoy a splash and a show!

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The City of Laredo is inviting you to make a splash and enjoy a show for free!

On Thursday afternoon, the city will hold its Splash N Show at the Park where they will be screening the Disney Movie Raya and the Last Dragon.

There will be free popcorn, snow cones, music, and other aqua-related activities for the family to enjoy.

The fun starts at 5:30 p.m. at the Arturo Benavides Memorial Park.

For more information on the event or future movies in the park, you can call 956-729-4600.

