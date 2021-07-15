J&J recalls sunscreens

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Johnson and Johnson is recalling some of its sunscreen brands after company testing identified low levels of benzene, a cancer-causing, organic chemical compound.

The voluntary recall includes all lots of five Neutrogena and Aveeno aerosol sunscreen product lines to the consumer level.

The only sunscreen products affected are the aerosol type products.

Johnson and Johnson says consumers should stop using the affected products and appropriately discard them.

Consumers may contact the care center with questions or refund requests by calling 1-800-458-1673.

