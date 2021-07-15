Kohl’s offering teacher discounts this weekend
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Kohl’s is offering teachers and school staff a special discount for the first time.
This Friday through Sunday, they can get 20% off on in-store purchases when they show a valid school ID.
The discount is for K-through-12 teachers, daycare, early-learning and post-secondary educators, and school staff.
Gift cards, electronics, toys, and beauty and fragrance items are excluded.
