Laredo to receive state help for migrant COVID cases

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - With nearly 300 COVID positive migrants at local shelters, Laredo is set to receive additional help from the state.

That’s according to State Representative Richard Raymond, who says a plan is in the works to combat the new COVID cases from migrants being housed in the city, and have applied for funding to get more resources to Laredo.

“It’s called the STAR request so that we can get additional resources down into Laredo. We have asked them to do that, we have put down the request. We will have whatever we need from the state provided to assist the hospitals if the intensive care unit are unable to take care of the patients, regardless of where they are from.”

On the federal level, Congressman Henry Cuellar says Laredo is over saturated and cannot take any more migrants.

He says he will continue to lobby the Biden administration to be tougher on illegal immigration.

