Law enforcement apprehends nearly 100 undocumented immigrants

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents continue to work with law enforcement agencies to shut down stash houses in our area.

Agents, Laredo Police, DPS and Homeland Security shut down multiple stash houses, which resulted in the arrest of nearly 100 undocumented immigrants.

The cases continue to highlight the teamwork and collaboration between local law enforcement.

The agency says if you see something suspicious, you can report it by calling 911 or 1-800-343-1994.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.