LISD recruiting educational experts

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Those who are hoping to go into a career in teaching will have a chance to apply for a position at LISD.

On Thursday afternoon, the Laredo Independent School District will hold its job fair to help start the new school year.

Not only is the district hoping to hire dozens of teachers, but also bus drivers, tutors, teacher assistants and food service workers.

The job fair will take place today at the VMT Magnet School on Lyon Street from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Attendees should have their resume and or portfolio handy.

Potential candidates can apply online at www.laredoisd.org.

For more information, you can call the HR department at 956-273-1008.

