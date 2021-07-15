Advertisement

LISD registration open online only

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - If your child is attending Laredo ISD this fall, district officials are urging you to register them as quickly as possible.

Registration this year is only available online.

To start the process, parents need to visit the district’s website and make sure to have a Skyward Family Portal account.

The first day of classes is set for Monday, August 16.

You can go to LaredoISD.org or call 956-273-1000 for more information.

