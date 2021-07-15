Advertisement

LOL face: Most popular emoji on planet

The LOL face is the most popular emoji on the planet.
The LOL face is the most popular emoji on the planet.(Source: Emojipedia, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The debate is over.

The “laugh out loud” face is officially the most popular emoji in the world.

Software maker Adobe surveyed more than 7,000 people across several countries and the LOL face ranked No. 1.

The “thumbs up” emoji came in second, followed by the “red heart” emoji.

Rounding out the Top 5 were the flirtatious “wink and kiss” and “sad face with a tear” emojis.

These are the Top 5 emojis, according to an Adobe survey.
These are the Top 5 emojis, according to an Adobe survey.(Source: Emojipedia, CNN)

Adobe released the findings ahead of World Emoji Day on Saturday.

Based on the report, 90% of emoji users believe the modern-day hieroglyphs make it easier for them to express themselves.

More than half say emojis positively impact their mental health.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Water bill credit
City council approves water bill credit
Carlos Alfredo Rodriguez-Ruiz.
Man wanted in connection to city’s fifth homicide
Van on fire reported outside of H-E-B
Van on fire reported outside of H-E-B
Agents advising community to watch out for human smuggling
Border Patrol advising community to watch out for suspicious activity
Cecily Aguilar and Vanessa Guillen
Woman faces 11 count indictment for involvement in Vanessa Guillen’s Death

Latest News

FILE - This undated image provided by Blue Origin shows an illustration of the capsule that...
18-year-old joining Blue Origin’s 1st passenger spaceflight
In this Jan. 28, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders in...
Money in the bank: Child tax credit dollars head to parents
WalMart
Walmart adds “Justice” tween brand in time for back-to-school shopping
Netflix Video Games
Netflix video games may be coming soon