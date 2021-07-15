Advertisement

Martin High School Band to hold freshman orientation

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A group of high school musicians are getting together to practice for the new school year!

Martin High School’s La Banda Del Animo Band Program will hold a two-day freshman orientation camp.

The orientation will include presentations on being a school leader, and introduction to music and marching.

The freshman orientation will take place on Thursday and Friday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Meanwhile, the entire band program with students in all grade levels will start on Monday, July 19 and continue for four weeks.

