Martin High School Band to hold freshman orientation

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A group of high school musicians are getting together to practice for the new school year!

Martin High School’s La Banda Del Animo Band Program will hold a two-day freshman orientation camp.

The orientation will include presentations on being a school leader, and introduction to music and marching.

The freshman orientation will take place on Thursday and Friday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Meanwhile, the entire band program with students in all grade levels will start on Monday, July 19 and continue for four weeks.

Martin High School’s La Banda Del Animo Band Program will hold a two-day freshman orientation camp.

The orientation will include presentations on being a school leader, and introduction to music and marching.

The freshman orientation will take place on Thursday and Friday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Meanwhile, the entire band program with students in all grade levels will start on Monday, July 19 and continue for four weeks.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.