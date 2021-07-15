Most wanted fugitive arrested in Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man who was on Texas’ top ten most wanted list is captured in Laredo.

Twenty-two-year-old Heriberto Cardenas has been arrested for a slew of charges pertaining to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, burglary, possession and engaging in organized crime and sentenced to two years confinement.

He was released on parole in 2019 and in July of 2020 he was convicted of three counts of aggravated assault which he received probation.

Later that month, the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles issued a parole violation warrant and the Laredo Police Department issued an arrest warrant on September 11, 2020, for evading arrest.

A month later, on October 13, the sheriff’s office issued three felony arrest warrants for probation violation.

After working off investigative information, DPS Special agents were able to locate Cardenas at a home and arrest him.

He is believed to be affiliated with the El Cuatro Gang in Laredo.

DPS says the arrest did not come from a tip so new reward will be paid.

