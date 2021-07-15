Advertisement

Most wanted fugitive arrested in Laredo

Heriberto Cardenas
Heriberto Cardenas(Texas Department of Public Safety)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man who was on Texas’ top ten most wanted list is captured in Laredo.

Twenty-two-year-old Heriberto Cardenas has been arrested for a slew of charges pertaining to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, burglary, possession and engaging in organized crime and sentenced to two years confinement.

He was released on parole in 2019 and in July of 2020 he was convicted of three counts of aggravated assault which he received probation.

Later that month, the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles issued a parole violation warrant and the Laredo Police Department issued an arrest warrant on September 11, 2020, for evading arrest.

A month later, on October 13, the sheriff’s office issued three felony arrest warrants for probation violation.

After working off investigative information, DPS Special agents were able to locate Cardenas at a home and arrest him.

He is believed to be affiliated with the El Cuatro Gang in Laredo.

DPS says the arrest did not come from a tip so new reward will be paid.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Water bill credit
City council approves water bill credit
Carlos Alfredo Rodriguez-Ruiz.
Man wanted in connection to city’s fifth homicide
Van on fire reported outside of H-E-B
Van on fire reported outside of H-E-B
Agents advising community to watch out for human smuggling
Border Patrol advising community to watch out for suspicious activity
Cecily Aguilar and Vanessa Guillen
Woman faces 11 count indictment for involvement in Vanessa Guillen’s Death

Latest News

WalMart
Walmart adds “Justice” tween brand in time for back-to-school shopping
Netflix Video Games
Netflix video games may be coming soon
Kohl's Teacher Discounts
Kohl’s offering teacher discounts this weekend
School spending
Back-to-school spending forecast
WalMart
Walmart Justice Brand