Netflix video games may be coming soon

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Netflix hires a former Facebook executive to run its video game business, as it looks to grow beyond streaming shows and movies.

Mike Verdu was VP of game development at Facebook, and has spent the past three decades working at Atari, Electronic Arts and other companies.

Netflix is trying to expand as it fends off fierce competition from streaming rivals such as Disney+ and HBO Max.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.