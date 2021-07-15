Advertisement

Netflix video games may be coming soon

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Netflix hires a former Facebook executive to run its video game business, as it looks to grow beyond streaming shows and movies.

Mike Verdu was VP of game development at Facebook, and has spent the past three decades working at Atari, Electronic Arts and other companies.

Netflix is trying to expand as it fends off fierce competition from streaming rivals such as Disney+ and HBO Max.

